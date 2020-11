Game Reports on Shining Light Academy/SLA-The Burlington School/TBS Boys and Girls Basketball

Finals:

The Burlington School/TBS girls 58, Shining Light Academy/SLA 39

The Burlington School/TBS boys 101, Shining Light Academy/SLA 56

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 21 19 12 6 58 SHINING LIGHT 5 11 14 9 39

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL – AMIYAH WARE 19, AYANNA GRIGGS 12, SAM WALKER 10, AALIYAH COLEY 10, ZORIAH BURNS 7

SHINING LIGHT (2-1/0-0) – JOY CONE 29, JAYLA MASSEY 5, ELLA SMITH 4, GRACIE KEY 1

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 22 19 35 25 101 SHINING LIGHT 19 16 12 9 56

THE BURLIGTON SCHOOL – KOBE GEORGE 15, RYAN ROBERTS 12, KENDRELL BROOKS 12, JAMARI THOMAS 11, JAVEL POWELL 11, KULUEL MADING 9, ZION WALKER 9, ZAY ESCOBAR 8, SHANE PETERSON 8, JADON LEWIS 6

SHINING LIGHT (1-2/0-0) – WILL RHODES 21, NASIR GIBBS 17, CANON ROBERTS 13, TJ CORBIN 3, SAMEER QURESHI 2

BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS GO DOWN TO TALENTED TEAMS AT THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL IN AN AWAY MATCHUP. JOY CONE LEADS THE LADY KNIGHTS IN SCORING WITH 29 POINTS. WILL RHODES LEADS THE GUYS WITH 21 POINTS. NASIR GIBBS ADDS 17 AND CANON ROBERTS DROPS 13 POINTS TO ROUND OUT THE DOUBLE-DIGIT SCORERS. THE KNIGHTS ARE BACK IN ACTION ON DECEMBER 1ST AGAINST CONFERENCE FOE GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN.

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy