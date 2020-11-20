Grimsley Varsity Volleyball picks up First Win of the 2020 Season(More Results)
Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Volleyball
Thursday November 19, 2020
Grimsley High School: 3
Mount Tabor HS: 2
Grimsley(1-1)
from Twitter:
Congratulations to our Lady Panthers(Dudley HS) volleyball team on your opening win vs. Ragsdale Tigers tonight/Thursday! Go Varsity
@DhsGold
High Point Central HS also picked up a home Volleyball victory on Thursday….Opponent TBD…
