More College Football Offers Coming In:Christian Tutuh(Grimsley HS) and Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) are on the clock

Posted by Andy Durham on November 20, 2020 at 12:10 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Here are those new college football offers for you:

Christian Tutuh, from Grimsley High School, and part of the GHS Whirlies’ Class of 2021…Tutuh is a wide receiver for the Whirlies…

Jalen Fairley, from Southeast Guilford High School….Fairley a very strong running back for the Falcons, is part of the SEG Falcons’ Class of 2021…..

