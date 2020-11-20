More College Football Offers Coming In:Christian Tutuh(Grimsley HS) and Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) are on the clock
Here are those new college football offers for you:
Christian Tutuh, from Grimsley High School, and part of the GHS Whirlies’ Class of 2021…Tutuh is a wide receiver for the Whirlies…
Blessed to receive an offer from Methodist University @CoachDwill9 @grimsleyfb pic.twitter.com/IbCNCDJ9yz
— Christian Tutuh? (@chris_tutuh) November 19, 2020
Jalen Fairley, from Southeast Guilford High School….Fairley a very strong running back for the Falcons, is part of the SEG Falcons’ Class of 2021…..
Blessed to receive an offer from Alderson Broaddus University!!??@willbradleysp @dob_elite @CoachTorain_16 @coachpoling_tc pic.twitter.com/3uVfP0WJ8t
— Jalen fairley (@jfairley25) November 19, 2020
