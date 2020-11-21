Amaah Achina(Northern Guilford HS) has committed to play College Football at Furman University
Amaah Achina(Northern Guilford HS) has committed to play College Football at Furman University….
Amaah Achina, Class of 2021, from Northern Guilford High School….
100% COMMITTED!!!! #GoDins @PaladinFootball @FUCoachHendrix @CoachC_Byers @CoachLamendola @CoachWrightC @Coach_DVaughn @CoachKLewDL pic.twitter.com/rln05TynLt
— Amaah Achina ? (@aa_achina3) November 20, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.