Danny Pigge’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview for Saturday November 21:College Football with COVID right around the Corner, but we do have APP at Coastal Carolina and Liberty at N.C. State on our plate for today

Danny Pigge's Pigskin/Pigsking Preview for Saturday November 21….College Football for Today…..

Now to the games and we will start out looking first of all today, at the Appalachian State(6-1) at Coastal Carolina(7-0) game, set for 12 Noon, on ESPN and on local radio, at 1320/1230/920/600 AM and on 93.7 FM…Thomas Hennigan, a wide receiver from Northwest Guilford HS, is one of the leaders for APP State…

Coastal Carolina is a 6-point favorite at home….

Now let’s turn our Danny Pigskin/Pigsking Preview attention back to the Atlantic Coast Conference/ACC….

Clemson(7-1) at Florida State(2-6) at 12 Noon…On ABC TV/TV 45 here locally…Clemson is a 30-point favorite on the road….QB Trevor Lawrence is back for Clemson on Saturday/Today…

Virginia Tech(4-4) at Pittsburgh(4-4) 4pm on the ACC Network and if you are in your car, you can find the game on 1270 AM out of Stuart, VA, until the sun goes down…Heard the pregame last week for VA Tech-Miami…On Tech’s team you have Hendon Hooker QB, from Dudley HS, Tre Turner WR, from Northwest Guilford HS, and Alan Tisdale LB, from Page HS…

Everything in this game is at four…Game time at 4, both teams are (4-4), and VA Tech is favored by 4 points on the road…

Abilene Christian(1-4) at Virginia(3-4) 4pm….4pm on ESPN3…UVA is favored by 28 points at home….

Liberty University(8-0) at N.C. State(5-3) 7:30pm on ESPN3 and on 105.7 FM radio locally…

N.C. State with Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at DB, Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the O-Line, and Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) is the Wolfpack’s backup kicker….

N.C. State is favored by 3 points at home, in Carter-Finley Stadium…

Wake Forest(4-3) at Duke(2-6) POSTPONED/COVID-19

Georgia Tech(2-5) at Miami(7-1) POSTPONED/COVID-19

from Friday Night:

Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

Louisville(3-6)/Syracuse(1-8)

Notre Dame(8-0) OFF

North Carolina(6-2) OFF

East Carolina(1-6) at Temple(1-5) 12 Noon on ESPN-Plus and on 980 AM Radio locally…

ECU with Nolan Johnson DB from Southwest Guilford HS, Myles Berry DB from Dudley HS, and Chad Stephens LB, from Southeast Guilford HS…

Temple is favored by 6 points in this football game….

Western Carolina(0-1) at Eastern Kentucky(2-6) 3pm on ESPN3…

Will Jones, from Page HS, at QB for WCU…

EKU is a 17-point favorite in this game….

Charlotte(2-3) at Marshall(7-0) POSTPONED/COVID-19