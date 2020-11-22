Charlotte Hornets set to sign Celtics’ Gordon Hayward

from www.atthehive.com:

At The Hive.com…..

Charlotte Hornets to sign Gordon Hayward

Update: According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets will use the waive-and-stretch provision on Nicolas Batum to make room for Gordon Hayward’s contract.

This provision allows teams to spread the value of a waived player’s contract for two years beyond the original length of the contract. So in this case, the $27 million remaining on Batum’s contract will instead count as $9 million against the cap for the next three seasons. That may seem like a lot, but it shouldn’t affect any moves going forward.

But the best part of all this, it means Danny Ainge gets nothing in return for Hayward. The rest of the Hornets roster will stay intact.

++++++++++The Hornets signed an offer sheet for Gordon Hayward back in 2014, but he chose to remain a part of the Utah Jazz then…Hayward moved on to the Boston Celtics, where he has experienced many injuries over the years, but with Hayward being only 30 years old, most feel he still has some very good years ahead of him, and can be much better for the Hornets, than Nic Batum….++++++++++