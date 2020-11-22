FOX NFL TV Analysts missing from normal TV set on Sunday due to COVID-19/Coronavirsus Issues:No Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and others

Due to California’s new pandemic policies, the FOX NFL Sunday pregame shows featured new analysts for this week. Most of the normal analysts were appearing on the show remotely.

FOX announced the decision on Saturday night.

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio did not include their regular casts. Filling in as host for both shows were be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of FOX NFL SUNDAY cast will appeared via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon.”

Longtime FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reacted to the strange day on social media. He was definitely missing his coworkers on Sunday morning.

“Very very strange feeling to not be allowed around my #FOXNFLSUNDAY fam today. Oddest of feelings,” he tweeted.

**********This meant no Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, or Jay Glazer in studio for FOX NFL Sunday. It likewise meant that FOX NFL Kickoff did not include Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Mike Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd, at least not in studio.

Jimmy Johnson has been contributing to FOX NFL Sunday remotely throughout the season.************

++++++++++California curfew in place until late December+++++++++++

Under the new rules, most nonessential activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m outside the home are prohibited if in counties in the strictest tier of California’s reopening road map. Los Angeles County is one of many counties in that tier.

The curfew will be effective from Saturday(November 21) until at least Dec. 21, which means several more weeks of Fox pregame shows could feel its effects.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s explanation fo the decision, via the Los Angeles Times:

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Los Angeles County has more than 54,000 new cases reported in the last seven days.