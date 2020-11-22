Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard:Late blocked Field Goal and Safety help N.C. State upset #21 Liberty, 15-14/APP State has rough Second Half and falls hard at Coastal Carolina/Clemson-FSU Postponed just minutes before NOON Kickoff/ECU barely takes the field at Temple after delay

Just a Crazy Day and Night of College Football on the Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard for today/Saturday…

It really was a Crazy Day and Night in college football…

N.C. State got a late safety on Liberty University, when the Liberty running back couldn’t get out of his own end zone on the ball carry, and that made the score 14-9 Liberty, and then N.C. State came right back with a late touchdown to go up 15-14, and then the Wolfpack made that score stand up when they blocked a Liberty field goal that would have given #21 Liberty the win/victory 17-15, and with the blocked field goal attempt by LU’s Alex Barbir, N.C. State goes on to win the game in Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium, 15-14…15-14 with State over Liberty….

N.C. State(6-3)/Liberty(8-1)

Bam Knight with 96 yards on 14 carries and 2 rushing TD’s for N.C. State…Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a Solo Tackle for N.C. State…

Liberty QB Malik Willis goes 13-32 passing for 172 yards and 2 TD’s, but Willis threw 3 INT’s….

Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23

APP(6-2)/Coastal Carolina(8-0)

APP led 17-9 at halftime, and then Coastal outscored APP 25-6 in the second half, and APP State QB Zack Thomas had 3 interceptions in the second half for the Mountaineers….Mountaineers fall to the Chanticleers, 34-23….

Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 5 receptions, good for 40 yards for Appalachian…

East Carolina 28, Temple 3

ECU(2-6)/Temple(1-6)

They were barely able to get this game in….The game was set to kick off at 12:04pm and the kickoff finally came at 12:50pm….The girlfriend for one of the Temple football players had tested positive for the Coronavirus, and therefore the entire Temple team had to be tested for COVID-19/Coronavirus before the game could be officially allowed to be played…

Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) with 3 Tackles and he had 1 Solo Tackle for ECU…..

**********And then there was the Clemson at Florida State game, and that game NEVER got going…**********

No. 4 Clemson and Florida State were set to kick off at noon ET in Tallahassee, Florida, a game that would have marked Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s return to action following a positive COVID-19 test and multiple-week layoff. His return will have to wait.

The schools and conference(ACC) announced Saturday morning that the game has been postponed after “both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game,” as explained by the ACC in a statement released less than four hours ahead of kickoff.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Clemson has followed all of the ACC’s protocol in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.”

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

Other finals from Saturday:

Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14

Pitt(5-4)/VA Tech(4-5)

Tech’s QB Hendon Hooker goes 13-22 for 260 yards, with 2 TD’s and 1 INT…Hooker ran the ball 14 times for 53 yards…WR Tre Turner had 3 receptions for 74 yards and 2 TD’s for Tech…LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS) had 5 Tackles, with 4 Solo Tackles and 1 QB Hurry for Tisdale and Tech….

Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15

UVA(4-4)/Abilene Christian(1-5)

Georgia Tech at Miami POSTPONED

Wake Forest at Duke POSTPONED

Eastern Kentucky 49, Western Carolina 17

EKU(3-6)/WCU(0-2)

QB Will Jones(Page HS) goes 12-25 for 127 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT. for Western Carolina…

Charlotte at Marshall POSTPONED

from Friday night:

Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

Lousiville(3-6)/Syracuse(1-8)