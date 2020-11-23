AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for this week:ACC’s Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4), Miami(10) and North Carolina now in at #25

RANK    SCHOOL          POINTS  PREVIOUS     RECORD
1	Alabama (62)	1,550	1	     7-0
2	Notre Dame	1,471	2	     8-0
3	Ohio State	1,440	3	     4-0
4	Clemson	        1,358	4	     7-1
5	Texas A&M	1,249	5	     5-1
6	Florida	        1,223	6	     6-1
7	Cincinnati	1,201	7	     8-0
8	BYU	        1,109	8	     9-0
9	Oregon	        951	11	     3-0
10	Miami (Fla.)	936	12	     7-1
11	Northwestern	922	19	     5-0
12	Indiana	        899	9	     4-1
13	Georgia	        828	13	     5-2
14	Oklahoma	693	18	     6-2
15	Iowa State	658	17	     6-2
16     Coastal Carolina 622	15	     8-0
17	Marshall	542	15	     7-0
18	Wisconsin	540	10	     2-1
19	Southern Cal	461	20	     3-0
20	Texas	        321	22	     5-2
21	Oklahoma State	289	14	     5-2
22	Auburn	        259	23	     5-2
23	Louisiana	218	24	     7-1
24	Tulsa	        164	25	     5-1
25	North Carolina	108	NR	     6-2

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

