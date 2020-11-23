AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for this week:ACC’s Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4), Miami(10) and North Carolina now in at #25
from www.ncaa.com
RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 7-0 2 Notre Dame 1,471 2 8-0 3 Ohio State 1,440 3 4-0 4 Clemson 1,358 4 7-1 5 Texas A&M 1,249 5 5-1 6 Florida 1,223 6 6-1 7 Cincinnati 1,201 7 8-0 8 BYU 1,109 8 9-0 9 Oregon 951 11 3-0 10 Miami (Fla.) 936 12 7-1 11 Northwestern 922 19 5-0 12 Indiana 899 9 4-1 13 Georgia 828 13 5-2 14 Oklahoma 693 18 6-2 15 Iowa State 658 17 6-2 16 Coastal Carolina 622 15 8-0 17 Marshall 542 15 7-0 18 Wisconsin 540 10 2-1 19 Southern Cal 461 20 3-0 20 Texas 321 22 5-2 21 Oklahoma State 289 14 5-2 22 Auburn 259 23 5-2 23 Louisiana 218 24 7-1 24 Tulsa 164 25 5-1 25 North Carolina 108 NR 6-2
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3
