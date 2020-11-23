Caldwell Academy Basketball Report for 11/23/2020:HP Central Volleyball over Smith, 3-0/Northwest Guilford over Grimsley Volleyball, 3-0

Posted by Andy Durham on November 23, 2020 at 11:57 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Caldwell Academy girls basketball tops Hickory Christian, 51-33….JV Boys basketball from Caldwell Academy, also wins….

High Point Central Bison volleyball over Ben L. Smith, 3-0….

**********Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Volleyball**********
Northwest Guilford HS: 3
Grimsley High School: 0

**********Grimsley High School Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball**********
Northwest Guilford HS: 2
Grimsley High School: 0

