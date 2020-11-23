Caldwell Academy Basketball Report for 11/23/2020:HP Central Volleyball over Smith, 3-0/Northwest Guilford over Grimsley Volleyball, 3-0
Caldwell Academy girls basketball tops Hickory Christian, 51-33….JV Boys basketball from Caldwell Academy, also wins….
Varsity girls basketball moves to 3-0 with a 51-33 win over Hickory Christian. JV boys also picked up a road win today. #riseup pic.twitter.com/qlweGOdUTL
— Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellEagles) November 23, 2020
High Point Central Bison volleyball over Ben L. Smith, 3-0….
@HPCBisonSports @HPEmichael HPC Volleyball celebrated 7 seniors in style with a 3-0 W over Smith. Great grip of girls. #bisonnation #bisonpride #yaherd pic.twitter.com/ZpD882o51o
— Scott Behe (@CoachBehe) November 24, 2020
**********Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Volleyball**********
Northwest Guilford HS: 3
Grimsley High School: 0
**********Grimsley High School Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball**********
Northwest Guilford HS: 2
Grimsley High School: 0
