Charlotte 49ers Home Football Game with Western Kentucky has been moved to Tuesday Morning December 1, at 10:30am(Game to Televised on CBS Sports Network)

The Charlotte 49ers have announced that in coordination with WKU, Conference USA has moved the upcoming league contest between the two schools to Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The 49ers’ home game will be televised live by CBS Sports Network.

**********The new game date allows the 49ers to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented Charlotte from competing this Saturday.**********

“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” said 49ers’ Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity – but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”

This is the second game that Charlotte has had rescheduled this season. C-USA moved the 49ers’ Oct. 17 game vs. FIU that was postponed by the Panthers to Saturday, Dec. 5. That game is slated for a 12 p.m. kick on ESPN3.

Due to the adjusted capacity of 1,072 at Richardson Stadium, tickets will be distributed to UNC Charlotte students, families of team members for both teams, and a small amount to University guests. Tickets will not be made available for sale.

Student ticket distribution for the WKU game will begin at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25.