Charlotte 49ers Home Football Game with Western Kentucky has been moved to Tuesday Morning December 1, at 10:30am(Game to Televised on CBS Sports Network)
from www.charlotte49ers.com:
The Charlotte 49ers have announced that in coordination with WKU, Conference USA has moved the upcoming league contest between the two schools to Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The 49ers’ home game will be televised live by CBS Sports Network.
**********The new game date allows the 49ers to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented Charlotte from competing this Saturday.**********
“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” said 49ers’ Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity – but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”
This is the second game that Charlotte has had rescheduled this season. C-USA moved the 49ers’ Oct. 17 game vs. FIU that was postponed by the Panthers to Saturday, Dec. 5. That game is slated for a 12 p.m. kick on ESPN3.
Due to the adjusted capacity of 1,072 at Richardson Stadium, tickets will be distributed to UNC Charlotte students, families of team members for both teams, and a small amount to University guests. Tickets will not be made available for sale.
Student ticket distribution for the WKU game will begin at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25.
