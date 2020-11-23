George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard for 11/22/2020:Thanksgiving comes early for the Carolina Panthers/We could be seeing a “Slumber Party” on Thanksgiving Day with Houston at Detroit and Washington at Dallas/A Look at the Locals

This is our George Brothers Funeral Service NFL Scoreboard for Sunday November 22, 2020…George Brothers Funeral Service, with Family serving Family, with Traditional Values..Jeff, Scotty, Michael and Kevin George, at the George Brothers Funeral Service, just off of Rehoebeth Church, on Greenhaven Drive, here in Greensboro….Be sure to see their ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com site….

Finals from Sunday in the NFL:

Carolina Panthers 20, Detroit Lions 0

Panthers(4-7)/Detroit(4-6)

Panthers’ backup QB P.J. Walker went 24/34 passing for 258 yards, with 1 TD pass and 2 INT’s…Panthers’ WR D.J. Moore with 7 receptions for 17 yards…Panthers’ DE Brian Burns with a heck of a defensive line of the day, going for 5 Tackles and he had 2 Solo Tackles, plus 2 Sacks, 1 Tackle for a Loss, 1 Pass Deflection, and 4 QB Hits…

(You would have to say that the Carolina Panthers got an early Thanksgiving Day today.)

The Panthers(4-7) are at the Minnesota Vikings(4-6) next Sunday….

These Thanksgiving Day football games may create a nice “Slumber Party” for you, on Thursday….

Houston Texans(3-7) at the Detroit Lions(4-6) 12:30pm on CBS….Washington Redskins(3-7) at the Dallas Cowboys(3-7) on FOX at 4:30pm….

More NFL Scores from Sunday:

Dallas Cowboys 31, Minnesota Vikings 28

Cowboys(3-7)/Minnesota(4-6)

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9

Washington Football Team(3-7)/Bengals(2-7-1)

Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 4 Tackles, including Solo Tackles for the Bengals….

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

Steelers(10-0)/Jaguars(1-9)

Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith HS) had 4 receptions for 36 yards and 1 TD for the Steelers…..

LA Chargers 34, NY Jets 28

Chargers(3-7)/Jets(0-10)

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 16 receptions for 145 yards and 1 TD for the Chargers…

Cleveland Browns 22, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Browns(7-3)/Eagles(3-6-1)

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) had 3 Tackles/0 Solo Tackles, plus 1/2 Sack and 1 QB Hit for the Browns….

Indianapolis Colts 34, Green Bay Packers 31 OVERTIME

Colts(7-3)/Packers(7-3)

Colts’ QB Philip Rivers(N.C. State) goes 24-36 for 288 yards, with 3 TD passes and 1 INT…

Tennessee Titans 30, Baltimore Ravens 24 OVERTIME

Titans(7-3)/Ravens(6-4)

Houston Texans 27, New England Patriots 20

Texans(3-7)/Patriots(4-6)

Pats’ QB Cam Newton went 26-40 for 365 yards, with 1 TD and 0 INT…

Denver Broncos 20, Miami Dolphins 13

Broncos(4-6)/Dolphins(6-4)

New Orleans Saints 24, Atlanta Falcons 9

Saints(8-2)/Falcons(3-7)

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill was 18-23 passing for 233 yards and Hill ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards and TD’s…..

Sunday Night Football:

Kansas City Chiefs 35, Las Vegas Raiders 31

Chiefs(9-1)/Raiders(6-4)

KC QB Patrick Mahomes was 34/45 passing for 348 yards, with 2 TD passes, and 1 INT…

Thursday Night Football:

Seattle Seahawks 28, Arizona Cardinals 21

Seahawks(7-3)/Cardinals(6-4)

Monday Night Football:

LA Rams(6-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers(7-3) 8:15 on ESPN…

BYES this week:

Buffalo Bills(7-3), Chicago Bears(5-5), New York Giants(3-7), San Francisco 49ers(4-6)…