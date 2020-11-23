Looking at Profile on Cade Ritter, a young football player(Class of 2024) who is with the Providence Grove Patriots and trains with Carmine Pagano(Carolina Acceleration)

from www.therecruitdatabase.com

Cade Ritter is another fantastic freshman football player in the 2024 class that is loaded with talent.

The talented young man plays in the trenches on both sides of the ball, as he sees time at offensive guard and nose guard.

At 5’11 260 pounds, you can see the young man already has good size, with several years to grow bigger and taller.

“My dad and my brother are both 6’3” tall,” Ritter said. “I’m still growing and I’m confident I’ll be at least their height. My brother was a two-year starter and earned three championship rings playing guard at D-3 Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. I went to my first football game when I was just five days old! I have literally grown up watching football.”

A monster in the weight-room already, Ritter has an impressive max deadlift of 405 pounds and a squat max of 375 pounds, and he also bench presses 245 pounds!

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his school has opted to play football in the spring. His team, Providence Grove High School, will play seven games and playoffs, assuming that they make it, and Ritter feels like they will do just that.

But, that has not stopped Ritter from continuing to work! This impressive young man grinds 3-4 days per week working on his craft with his personal trainer. His trainer, Carmine Pangano III, has over thirty years of experience and he feels Ritter is a dominant football player already. Ritter trains at Carolina Acceleration.

Ritter’s middle school head football coach, Billy Arrington of NE Randolph Middle School also had great things to say of the impressive young man. “Cade was the most dominant football player that I have ever had the pleasure of coaching, in my twenty-five years.”

Certainly high praise to hear from your coach!

CLICK HERE to read more/learn more about Cade Ritter, the young football player, from Providence Grove High School….CLICK HERE