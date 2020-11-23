Upcoming Southeast Guilford High School Athletics Schedule for 11/23-12/3/2020
11/23/20 Monday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Alamance HS SE Gymnasium
11/23/20 Monday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Gymnasium
11/24/20 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
11/24/20 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
11/24/20 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford High School
12/01/20 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Asheboro High School
12/01/20 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
12/01/20 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
12/03/20 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Walter M. Williams High School
12/03/20 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
