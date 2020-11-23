Upcoming Southeast Guilford High School Athletics Schedule for 11/23-12/3/2020

11/23/20 Monday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Alamance HS SE Gymnasium

11/23/20 Monday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Gymnasium

11/24/20 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School

11/24/20 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School

11/24/20 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford High School

12/01/20 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Asheboro High School

12/01/20 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium

12/01/20 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium

12/03/20 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Walter M. Williams High School

12/03/20 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School

**********Please remember to Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Wait the appropriate distance so that our athletes can continue play the sports that they love. All Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced and only family members with their volleyball season passes will be the only spectators allowed to watch our home volleyball matches. These helps enforce the 25 spectator restrictions for inside facilities.

No passes will be accepted.**********

Shawyn L. Newton, CMAA,CIC

Athletic Director

Southeast Guilford High School