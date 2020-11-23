Zariyah Black(Eastern Guilford HS) headed to Minnesota on Track and Field Scholarship:EG Wildcat will be running wild, as a Minnesota Golden Gopher

Posted by Andy Durham on November 23, 2020 at 11:41 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Zariyah Black, Eastern Guilford High School has landed a Track and Field Scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota…..EG Wildcat will be running wild as a Minnesota Golden Gopher…..Specialty sprints and hurdles for the Greensboro, N.C. native…

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top