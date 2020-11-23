Zariyah Black(Eastern Guilford HS) headed to Minnesota on Track and Field Scholarship:EG Wildcat will be running wild, as a Minnesota Golden Gopher

Zariyah Black, Eastern Guilford High School has landed a Track and Field Scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota…..EG Wildcat will be running wild as a Minnesota Golden Gopher…..Specialty sprints and hurdles for the Greensboro, N.C. native…

? We're pleased to welcome Zariyah Black to the #Gophers family as a sprints/hurdles specialist from Greensboro, NC! pic.twitter.com/4Anb1X1KoH — Minnesota Cross Country, Track & Field (@GopherCCTF) November 22, 2020