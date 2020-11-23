Zariyah Black(Eastern Guilford HS) headed to Minnesota on Track and Field Scholarship:EG Wildcat will be running wild, as a Minnesota Golden Gopher
Zariyah Black, Eastern Guilford High School has landed a Track and Field Scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota…..EG Wildcat will be running wild as a Minnesota Golden Gopher…..Specialty sprints and hurdles for the Greensboro, N.C. native…
? We're pleased to welcome Zariyah Black to the #Gophers family as a sprints/hurdles specialist from Greensboro, NC! pic.twitter.com/4Anb1X1KoH
— Minnesota Cross Country, Track & Field (@GopherCCTF) November 22, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.