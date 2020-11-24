2020NE Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Ride Registration Open!
Registration is now open for the 2020NE Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride!
?
The route includes stops in Sparta, Mount Airy, Reidsville, Roxboro, Creedmoor/Butner, Smithfield, Wallace, and North Topsail Beach! Visit the link below for more information or to sign up today!
2020NE Cycle NC Mountains to Coast
What’s included with your registration?
Commemorative 2021 Mountains to Coast Ride Performance Blend T-Shirt
Access to spacious outdoor camping at each overnight stop
Campsite luggage transport to each town
Law enforcement support throughout the route
Clear route markings at every turn
SAG (Support & Gear) support while on the route
Portable restrooms at Rest Stops and Campsites
Local shuttles to transport participants to dining options, shopping and hotels
Ride with GPS Routes featuring voice commands and GPS download files
Daily and nightly activities in each overnight town
Convenient, clean and hot showers at each campsite
Bike technicians at camp and various rest stops
Fully background checked staff and vendors
Finish line celebration at the BEACH!
Daily Recovery Zone sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC
Onsite vendors (tent & porter, massage, coffee, food trucks, etc.) available each day (additional costs may apply for some vendors)
An amazing vacation with 1,000 friends!
Mark your calendars for our other 2021 events…
Registration for the 2021 Coastal Ride in Little Washington and 2021 Mountain Ride in Forest City is now open! Visit the links below for more information or to register today!
2021 Coastal Ride
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.