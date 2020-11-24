Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS/N.C. State) and Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS/Virginia Tech) named to Basketball Hall of Fame Centers to Watch List

Elissa Cunane, from Northern Guilford High School and now at N.C. State, plus Elizabeth Kitley from Northwest Guilford High School and now at Virginia Tech, have both been named to the Basketball Hall of Fame Top 20 Centers to Watch List for the 2020-2021 women’s college basketball season….

Quite the honor, for these two former Guilford County high school basketball players….See more on the Hall of Fame list below….