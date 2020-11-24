Star Runners Featured at Virtual Chats with Foot Locker Cross Country Powered by Eastbay on Nov. 28, Dec. 5 & 12

Registration Now Open for Free Webinar Series with Elite Athletes

WHAT:

Runners, running fans and fitness and sports enthusiasts are invited to join a Virtual Chat with Foot Locker Cross Country Powered by Eastbay. Special guests— including past champions, Olympians, and current stars— look back on over 40 years of Foot Locker Cross Country Championships. Get insight and stories behind the exciting races, epic comebacks and the most legendary races from past Championships.

WHEN:

11:00 am EST

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Meb Keflezighi, Deena Kastor, Ryan Hall, Alan Webb, Dathan Ritzenhein, Jordan Hasay, Ashley Brasovan, Weini Kelati, Melody Fairchild, Ruben Reina, Chris Solinsky, Jorge Torres, Jenny Simpson, Emma Coburn, Emily Sisson, Cory McGee, Carrie Tollefson, Molly Seidel & more!

WHERE/REGISTER:

Registration is required for the free chats. Sign up at www.footlockercc.com and you will receive a link to the three virtual chats.

PRIZES:

Enter to win merchandise and prizes during the virtual chats.

CONTACT:

Kenny Fried – 202-468-8200; kfried@aboutbwf.com

++++++++++Additional information about Foot Locker Cross Country Championships may be found at www.footlockercc.com | Instagram: @flccc | Twitter: @flccc #FLCCC #Finals | YouTube: youtube.com/footlockerxc | Facebook: facebook.com/flccc++++++++++