The ACC/Atlantic Coast Conference moves 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament to the Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C.– The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday it has moved the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament from Washington to Greensboro due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro from March 9-13.

The tournament originally was scheduled to be played at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The tournament will return to Washington in 2024.

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

The ACC previously announced the 2022 event will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro Coliseum.

Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2021.

