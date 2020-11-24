Wrestling comes to the Greensboro Coliseum for Thanksgiving Thursday Night, but it is 1966

It’s coming, but wait a stinking minute, it has already come and gone….Wrestling comes to the Greensboro Coliseum for Thanksgiving Thursday Night, but it is/was 1966….

A nice look back, at Thanksgiving Thursday Night in 1966, from the Mid-Atlantic Gateway…Tickets going for $2.50, $2.00, $1.50 and for 75 cents…

Johnny Weaver and George Becker vs. Rip Hawk and Swede Hanson, plus The Missouri Mauler vs. Gene Kiniski, Luther Lindsay vs. Big Boy Blondell, Bobby Shane vs. El Gaucho, Sky Low Low and Billy the Kid vs. Little Beaver and Cowboy Cassidy, The Great Malenko vs. Klondike Bill and MORE….

BELL TIME 8:15PM…..