Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

Brian Burns wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

from Darin Gantt with Panthers.com/www.panthers.com/CLICK HERE

CHARLOTTE – ?Brian Burns? may not have nailed defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s prediction, but he did prove his coach’s point.

The Panthers defensive end was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his part in last week’s shutout win over the Lions.

Burns finished the Lions game with a pair of sacks (a solo and two halves), which comes close to Snow’s call last week that Burns was on the verge of a three-sack game.

Burns had been getting close if not finishing plays, but his pressure has been constant.

He leads the Panthers with 6.0 sacks this year. He also leads the team with 16 quarterback hits, with his four on Matthew Stafford matching the four he had against Kansas City earlier this month. Burns has 29 pressures which is tied for first among NFL defensive ends (according to Radar360).

Burns won the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors last September, as the former first-rounder got his 7.5-sack season off to a good start.