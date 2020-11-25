Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King both from Northwest Guilford HS and both with starting roles, as VA Tech Women’s Basketball tops Richmond Spiders, 85-64:Kitley with 15 pts/Career-high 17 rebounds and King adds 11 points for Hokies

Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King are both from Northwest Guilford HS, and both have starting roles for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team, and the VA Tech Women’s Basketball team just topped the Richmond Spiders, 85-64…..

Liz Kitley with 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, plus Cayla King added 11 points, for the Virginia Tech Hokies….

VA Tech Hokie women now (1-0) on the new season…

CLICK HERE for the complete Box Score, from today’s game….Game Story will follow….