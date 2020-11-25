Josh Deslauriers(Northern Guilford HS) headed to High Point University on Baseball Scholarship
Josh Deslauriers, from Northern Guilford High School, is headed to High Point University on a Baseball Scholarship….
Welcome to the family @joshdeslo2!#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/CRh5MCyp8M
— High Point Baseball (@HPUBaseball) November 24, 2020
