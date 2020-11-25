N.C. State Women’s Basketball tops North Florida 93-65, as Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) reaches 1,000 points for her Wolfpack career

Elissa Cunane, from Northern Guilford High School, with 12 points and 4 rebounds for the N.C. State women’s basketball team, in their win over North Florida…Cunane getting it done in 21 minutes of action for the Pack….Elissa Cunane reached the 1,000 point mark in her career, with her effort in today’s game…

#8 NC State Tops North Florida to Open Season

Wolfpack claims 37th straight home win over a non-conference foe

RALEIGH – The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion and eighth-ranked women’s basketball team (1-0) picked up right where it left off and opened the 2020-21 season with a 93-65 win against North Florida on Wednesday afternoon inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The Wolfpack took its 18th-straight season-opening victory thanks to a balanced attack that included four players in double figures. All 12 players who saw time on the floor found the scoring column.

Guard Kai Crutchfield impressed in her senior debut with a team-high 21 points that was just two shy of her personal best scoring performance. She shot lights out from the field with an 8-of-10 mark that included four threes.

Jada Boyd (15 points, 10 rebounds) posted her second career double-double, and Jakia Brown-Turner (13) and Elissa Cunane (12) added to the scoring threat.

Needing just the 12 points coming into the outing, Cunane reached the 1,000-point milestone in the first half. It made her the ninth active ACC player, the only active junior in the conference and the 35th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.

Read more on this game from GoPack.com, when you CLICK HERE….