Nick Saban, coach of the Top-Ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, will miss this week’s game vs. Auburn(Iron Bowl will go on, without Saban)

Nick Saban, Alabama’s Coach, Tests Positive for Virus

Story coming in from the New York Post…..

The coach of the top-ranked Crimson Tide tested positive in October, but that finding was later deemed inaccurate. Now he’ll miss the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn…..

“We hate it that this situation occurred, but as I said many times before, you’ve got to be able to deal with disruptions this year, and our players have been pretty mature about doing that,” Saban, 69, said on a conference call with reporters less than an hour after Alabama announced his positive test, the lone one in the football program.

“We just want to carry on the best we can,” said Saban, who is in his 14th season at Alabama. He said that he had a runny nose but none of what he described as “the cardinal signs of the virus,” like a fever or a loss of taste or smell.

CLICK HERE to read more/Read all of this from Alan Blinder, at the NY Post…..