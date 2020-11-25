November Update from the Powerade State Games

More Youth Ice Hockey Coming This Winter!

March 19-21, 2021 @ Triangle Area Ice Rinks

We are excited to announce the first ever Powerade State Games Winter Youth Ice Hockey Tournament slated for March 19-21, 2021 in the Raleigh-Durham area! The event will take place at multiple ice rinks in the Triangle area including the newly completed Wake Competition Center. The tournament will be a USA Hockey Sanctioned event and feature divisions for teams ranging from 8U to 18U.

And don’t forget about our usual Powerade State Games Youth Ice Hockey Tournament that will take place June 18-20, 2021. For more information about both Ice Hockey events and all of our other Powerade State Games sports, visit the Powerade State Games website. Registration will open soon!