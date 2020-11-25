Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens football game has been moved from Thanksgiving Night to Sunday:Steelers’ players, including Eric Ebron(Smith HS) voice their displeasure!!!
Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens football game has been moved from Thanksgiving Night to Sunday
Your new Week 12 NFL schedule pic.twitter.com/FPpYfLaEv9
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 25, 2020
Shifting this game is a loss for the NFL and for NBC. That was the most compelling Thanksgiving matchup this year; the others involve the 3-7 Houston Texans taking on the 4-6 Detroit Lions and the 3-7 Washington Football Team battling the 3-7 Dallas Cowboys for NFC Least supremacy. And Steelers-Ravens is often a big draw, and was likely to draw even better with the backdrop of the Steelers being undefeated so far.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2gLHTK38MX
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020
Interestingly enough, several Steelers players posted on Twitter that they’re upset about the move, with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster noting that this comes after the Steelers already had a game rescheduled for their bye week (their clash with the Titans, originally set for early October but moved to Oct. 25 after the Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak):
JuJu Smith-Schuster
@TeamJuJu
First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh.
Plus speaking out from the Steelers:
Chase Claypool
@ChaseClaypool
What a joke….
Devlin Hodges
@DevlinHodges10
Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS
And here is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Eric Ebron, from Ben L. Smith High School, here in Greensboro:
Eric Ebron
@Ebron85
i’m not gone lie
@NFL
THIS IS BULLXXXX…
