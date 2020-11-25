Soccer Great Diego Maradona has passed away at age 60, due to heart attack:Argentina in a ‘State of Mourning’

from www.myfox8.com/CLICK HERE…See more on this on the FOX 8 News at Noon, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 10pm, and 11 pm…..

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina— Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Rising to stardom from a Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland and gained the iconic status of fellow Argentines Che Guevara and Evita Peron.