Elon MBB Defeats N.C. Wesleyan in 2020-21 Season Opener

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball used a 32-6 first half run to win its season opener, 82-52, against N.C. Wesleyan on Nov. 25.

“I thought it was a good first step for us,” head coach Mike Schrage explained. “We hadn’t played in 261 days and for the guys who weren’t on the team last year it was even longer. I’m just proud of the guys. I thought we came out with amazing defensive focus. We didn’t shoot the ball well for being a really good shooting team but still found a way to create some separation in the game.”

THE RUNDOWN

– After trading buckets to start the game, seven unanswered Elon points put the team ahead 11-5 with just over 13 minutes left in the opening half.

– Leading 15-9 with 9:35 remaining before halftime, Michael Graham drilled a hook shot to spark a 21-2 Elon run that lasted just over five minutes. Culminating in two Kris Wooten free throws, the Phoenix’s first half burst gave them a 25-point lead late in the first half.

– With the Phoenix up 16 with just over six minutes to play in the game, Hunter McIntosh drilled a three that ignited a 20-4 Elon run to put the game out of reach. McIntosh combined with Jerald Gillens-Butler to score 11 points during the spurt.

NOTES

– In his first game at Elon, Jerald Gillens-Butler led the Phoenix offense, dropping 19 points (7-of-14 FG) and nine rebounds.

– Hunter McIntosh chipped in 18 points (five threes) and four assists, while Federico Poser added 13 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes.

-Elon held a 22-0 advantage in fast break points, turning 19 N.C. Wesleyan turnovers into 16 points.

– Freshmen Darius Burford and Michael Graham combined for 11 points and nine rebounds in their debuts for the Phoenix.

-The Phoenix moved to 2-0 in season openers under Schrage.

– Elon held N.C. Wesleyan without a three-point make in the game (0-of-7).

UP NEXT

Elon will be back at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, to take on High Point. That matchup is slated for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on FloSports.