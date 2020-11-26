Elon Women’s Basketball Cruises Past Gardner-Webb in Season Opener

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team shined in its season opener on Nov. 25, defeating Gardner-Webb 88-60.

BOX SCORE

“This was a very exciting day for us,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “I am so happy that our team was able to play the game they love. It has been a long arduous journey getting to this point and we are grateful for every opportunity we have. I am proud of my team as it was a collaborative effort to get the win. Our depth is our greatest weapon and it showed today!”

THE RUNDOWN

-Elon opened the game with a 9-1 lead, including a 7-0 run at the start.

-After the maroon and gold upped its score to 36, back-to-back field goals from Ariana Nance and Brie Perpignan gave Elon its largest lead of the half (12). GWU’s Alasia Smith scored the final two points of the quarter to make the score 40-30 at the half.

-The Phoenix went 10-3 run at the start of the third paced the maroon and gold the rest of the way, outscoring Gardner-Webb 48-30 to secure the 28-point win (88-60).

NOTES

-Vanessa Taylor led the Phoenix offense, setting new career highs in points (17), field goals (8) and rebounds (5). Kayla Liles and Saadia Munford followed with 11 points apiece and a combined .700 field goal percentage (7-10). Munford also posted a game-best five assists.

-Elon forced 24 turnovers, scoring 31 points as a result.

-Evonna McGill and Peyton Carter both made their debuts in the maroon and gold uniform. McGill finished the game with seven points, shooting 3-of-5 from the field in addition to grabbing a team-high four boards, while Carter posted six points and three assists.

-Four players recorded three steals: Perpignan, Munford, McGill and Nance.

-The Phoenix has now won three of its past four season openers.

-Smith’s record now stands at 163-122, just 10 wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon will be back on the road when it travels to Western Carolina for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday, Dec. 5.