Balanced Attack Pushes Pack Past North Florida in Men’s Basketball:Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) helps pace Pack to Victory with 13 big points

Final:N.C. State men 86, North Florida 51

Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) recorded the first double-digit scoring game of his career with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added a game-high six assists and zero turnovers.….Cam Hayes gets his 13 points, in 19 minutes for the N.C. State Wolfpack……

from www.gopack.com:

Balanced Attack Leads Pack Past North Florida

Eight players scored at least six points in NC State victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team methodically pulled away from North Florida on Friday evening to defeat the Ospreys, 86-51, and complete play at the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational.

The Pack jumped out to an early 13-3 lead and never trailed in the ballgame. The Ospreys cut into the deficit, trailing just 31-26 with 4:46 to play, but NC State ended the half on an 11-2 run to take a 42-28 lead into the break.

Out of the halftime locker room, the Pack held UNF to just two points in the first seven minutes as part of a 12-2 start to the second half and never the Ospreys would never closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Jericole Hellems led NC State with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) recorded the first double-digit scoring game of his career with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added a game-high six assists and zero turnovers. D.J. Funderburk had 11 points and Manny Bates finished with 10 points and team-highs in rebounds (8) and blocks (5).

The Pack shot 55.7 percent from the field for the game and had 20 assists against just six turnovers. NC State had zero turnovers in the second half as the Pack shot 60.7 percent from the field and had 12 assists in the final 20 minutes.

NC State forced 19 North Florida turnovers and held the Ospreys to just 37.5 percent shooting.

In two games this season, NC State is now +32 in turnover margin.

The Pack returns to action Monday evening at 7 p.m. inside Reynolds Coliseum when it hosts William & Mary. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.