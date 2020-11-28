Bet You Didn’t Know This:John Cena(WWE) is the New Voice of the Honda TV Commercials!!!

I have been hearing this voice on the Honda automobile/truck TV commercials for awhile now, and I just knew that the voice I was hearing was that of John Cena, the WWE superstar and movie/TV actor/personality…And now I have proof that this is and has been the Voice of John Cena, and that proof comes in from MarketingDive.com/www.marketingdive.com/CLICK HERE…..

Actor and WWE star John Cena makes his debut as the voice of Honda in a new campaign that launched during the NBA Finals, according to a press release. In addition to airing on sports broadcasts and cable TV programs, the campaign will extend across digital media properties, such as Amazon, Verizon Media, Spotify, Tripadvisor, National Geographic and CBS Sports, as well as on Hispanic platforms, including Mitú.

With Cena as the voice of the campaign, Honda is doubling down on its rugged persona. The outdoors-focused campaign touts the brand’s Passport and Pilot SUVs and offers a glimpse of a newly redesigned 2021 Ridgeline pickup.

The brand is using its new rugged persona to introduce WWE superstar and actor John Cena as its new voice. Replacing Fred Savage, Cena is “known for his toughness and strength [who] also has a lot of heart,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of automobile marketing at Honda Motor America, in the press release.

After debuting on the NBA Finals, Honda’s news campaign, runs through 2021, and will also appear on NFL and NCAA sports broadcasts on CBS and Fox. Thirty- and sixty-second versions of the commercial will appear on cable outlets such as TBS, Bravo, USA Networks and TNT, as well as on-demand video platforms like Hulu, NBC Universal, Watch ESPN and FOX Sports Go.

You can check out the John Cena Honda TV ad, when you Click On Below…

