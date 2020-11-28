Danny Pigge’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview for Saturday November 28:Heels fall to Irish on Friday and here comes N.C. State, Clemson, BC, Duke, UVA, SMU and APP ready to Win on Saturday

We begin this week’s Danny Pigge Pigskin/Pigsking Preview with a score from Friday afternoon….

Final:Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 17

ND(9-0)/UNC(6-3)

This game was tied at 17-17 at halftime…In the second half, Notre Dame totally stymied North Carolina’s offense, and UNC had no answer for Ian Book, and the ND offense…Book was 23-33 for 279 yards and 1 TD/0 INT. passing, and he had 48 yards rushing, on 8 carries…

Now for Saturday’s games on the Danny Pigge Pigskin/Pigsking Preview, we have Danny Pigee, from Ameriprise Financial, bringing us this outstanding football forecast…Be sure to see Danny’s ad on the right hand column, here at this website…Danny is a former offensive lineman, for the Gamecocks of South Carolina…

Here is that Saturday lineup for you…..

N.C. State(6-3) at Syracuse(1-8) 12 Noon on ACC Network and on 105.7 FM radio locally

N.C. State is favored by 15 points in this contest…N.C. State with Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at safety, Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the offensive line, and Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) as the backup kicker, to Christopher Dunn….

Pittsburgh(5-4) at Clemson(7-1) 3:30pm on ABC TV/TV 45 locally…On 730 AM radio, on your car radio….

Clemson is favored by 23.5 points…

Louisville(3-6) at Boston College(5-4) 4pm on ACC Network

BC is favored by 1 point….

Duke(2-6) at Georgia Tech(2-5) 7pm on ESPN3 and on 98.3 FM radio locally…

This game is listed as EVEN….Duke with Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) at DB…

Virginia(4-4) at Florida State(2-6) 8pm on ACC Network…

UVA is favored by 9.5 points….

Miami(7-1), Wake Forest(4-3), and Virginia Tech(4-5) OFF

SMU(7-2) at East Carolina(2-6) 12 Noon on ESPN-Plus and on 980 radio locally…

SMU is favored by 12 points in this contest…ECU with Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) at DB, Myles Berry(Dudley HS) at DB, Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS) at LB, and Alex Angus(Page HS) at LB…

Troy(4-4) at Appalachian State(6-2) 3pm on ESPN2 and on 1320/1230/920/600 AM radio locally and on 93.7 FM locally…..

APP is favored by 13.5 points in this ballgame…APP with WR Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS)….

On Tuesday December 1 we have Western Kentucky(4-6) at Charlotte(2-3) 10:30am on the CBS Sports Network and on 730 AM radio in your car…..

This game is listed as EVEN…..Charlotte with OL Johnny King(Southeast Guilford HS), Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) at DB, Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS) at WR and Brelin Faison-Walden(Grimsley HS) at LB…..WKU with Trae Meadows(Dudley HS) at DB…..