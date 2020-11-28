Reagan Maynard(Page HS) commits to play College Basketball for Bridgewater College

Posted by Andy Durham on November 28, 2020 at 1:13 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Reagan Maynard, from Page High School, has committed to play college basketball for the Bridgewater College Eagles….Maynard is part of the Page Pirates Class of 2021, and also plays AAU basketball for the Lady Gaters organization….

