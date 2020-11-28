Reagan Maynard(Page HS) commits to play College Basketball for Bridgewater College

Reagan Maynard, from Page High School, has committed to play college basketball for the Bridgewater College Eagles….Maynard is part of the Page Pirates Class of 2021, and also plays AAU basketball for the Lady Gaters organization….

I am excited to announce my commitment to continue playing basketball at Bridgewater College! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way! @PagePiratesATH @LadyGatersBB @TriadBCWBB @BridgewaterWBB pic.twitter.com/Mw9dAU7Xgb — Reagan Maynard (@RaeMae25) November 27, 2020