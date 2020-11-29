Miami at Wake Forest football game, set for Saturday December 5, has been Postponed

from www.theacc.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Miami at Wake Forest football game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 5.

The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed. There have been several changes to the last four weeks of the schedule that can be found on theACC.com.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Due to the results from Wake Forest University football’s most recent positive COVID tests and contact tracing among its student-athletes, the Demon Deacons will pause all team activities until at least Wednesday. Wake Forest will not play Miami on December 5.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has, and continues, to test our resolve as a University community,” Wake Forest Athletics Director John Currie said. “This has been a difficult few weeks for our football program, but pausing activities and our matchup with No. 10 Miami is the right decision to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

Head coach Dave Clawson has been in communication with football student-athletes and their parents, and Director of Athletics John Currie is in communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Miami AD Blake James.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to work with University leadership and our medical personnel to create the safest environment possible for our student-athletes and staff,” Clawson said. “Although we are disappointed that we will be unable to play a game next weekend, this is the right thing to do at this moment.”

Wake Forest’s next scheduled game after Dec. 5 is the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Truist Field against No. 2 Notre Dame. The Deacs are scheduled to close the regular season at Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 19.