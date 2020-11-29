Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS) scores 14 points in her college debut for Limestone College

Reagan Kargo, from Northwest Guilford High School, scored 14 points in her college debut for Limestone College, as Limestone fell to Newberry College, 65-52….Fourteen points for “Kid Kargo” in her Kargo College Debut….

Freshman @reagankargo scored a team-high 14 points in her collegiate debut, but @LCWBB could not overcome a slow start as they fall to Newberry on the road, 65-52. #limestONEnation #MakeSACYours pic.twitter.com/jUxypD9NP8 — Limestone Saints (@LimestoneSaints) November 28, 2020