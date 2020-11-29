Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS) scores 14 points in her college debut for Limestone College

Posted by Andy Durham on November 29, 2020 at 12:40 am under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Reagan Kargo, from Northwest Guilford High School, scored 14 points in her college debut for Limestone College, as Limestone fell to Newberry College, 65-52….Fourteen points for “Kid Kargo” in her Kargo College Debut….

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top