Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard:N.C. State, ECU, and APP State all have big days and Locals with Tackles and Receptions make the grade!!!
Finals from the Saturday college football games, from Sprinkle Oil 1&2, with Tim Rich and Trent Rich at Sprinkle #1, 2918 East Market Street, and Chris Rich, at Sprinkle #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd….
Those Saturday College Football Finals:
N.C. State 36, Syracuse 29
N.C. State(7-3)/Syracuse(1-9)…..N.C. State QB Bailey Hockman with 4 TD passes in this game, and WR Thayer Thomas had 3 TD receptions….
Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33
GA Tech(3-5)/Duke(2-7)
Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17
Clemson(8-1)/Pitt(5-5)
Boston College 34, Louisville 27
BC(6-4)/Louisville(3-7)
Virginia(4-4) at Florida State(2-6) POSTPONED
from Friday:
Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 17
ND(9-0)/UNC(6-3)…..Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) with 2 Tackles, and both were Solo Tackles for the UNC Tar Heels…
East Carolina 52, SMU 38
ECU(3-6)/SMU(7-3)….Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) with 5 Tackles and 3 were Solo Tackles and he had 1 Pass Deflection for ECU…Myles Berry(Dudley HS) with 4 Tackles and 3 were Solo Tackles for ECU…Alex Angus(Page HS) had 2 Tackles for ECU…Blake Proehl had 6 receptions for 152 yards and 2 TD receptions, for ECU….
ECU was up 45-7 over SMU at halftime….
Appalachian State 47, Troy 10
APP(7-2)/Troy(4-5)
Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) had 6 receptions for 56 yards and 1 TD receiving for APP State….
