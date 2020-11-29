Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard:N.C. State, ECU, and APP State all have big days and Locals with Tackles and Receptions make the grade!!!

Finals from the Saturday college football games, from Sprinkle Oil 1&2, with Tim Rich and Trent Rich at Sprinkle #1, 2918 East Market Street, and Chris Rich, at Sprinkle #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd….Be sure to see their display ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com website…

Those Saturday College Football Finals:

N.C. State 36, Syracuse 29

N.C. State(7-3)/Syracuse(1-9)…..N.C. State QB Bailey Hockman with 4 TD passes in this game, and WR Thayer Thomas had 3 TD receptions….

Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33

GA Tech(3-5)/Duke(2-7)

Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17

Clemson(8-1)/Pitt(5-5)

Boston College 34, Louisville 27

BC(6-4)/Louisville(3-7)

Virginia(4-4) at Florida State(2-6) POSTPONED

from Friday:

Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 17

ND(9-0)/UNC(6-3)…..Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) with 2 Tackles, and both were Solo Tackles for the UNC Tar Heels…

East Carolina 52, SMU 38

ECU(3-6)/SMU(7-3)….Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) with 5 Tackles and 3 were Solo Tackles and he had 1 Pass Deflection for ECU…Myles Berry(Dudley HS) with 4 Tackles and 3 were Solo Tackles for ECU…Alex Angus(Page HS) had 2 Tackles for ECU…Blake Proehl had 6 receptions for 152 yards and 2 TD receptions, for ECU….

ECU was up 45-7 over SMU at halftime….

Appalachian State 47, Troy 10

APP(7-2)/Troy(4-5)

Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) had 6 receptions for 56 yards and 1 TD receiving for APP State….