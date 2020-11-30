Career-Day for Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) as VA Tech Women top Liberty, 81-66:King with 15 pts. for Hokies and Liz Kitley(NWG) goes for 16 pts. for Tech/Nyah Stallings(Ragsdale HS) sees 10 minutes of action for Liberty

Career-Day for Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) as the VA Tech Women topped Liberty University on Saturday, 81-66…..King with 15 points for the for Hokies and Elizabeth Kitley, also from Northwest Guilford High School got for 16 points for Tech…..Nyah Stallings(Ragsdale High School) saw 10 minutes of action for on the court, as a freshman, for Liberty University…..

from www.hokiesports.com:

BLACKSBURG – Cayla King hit three 3’s in the first quarter and after the Hokies opened up a double-digit lead, they would not look back as Tech moved to 2-0 on the young season with an 81-66 victory over Liberty Saturday on Carilion Clinic Court.

The loss moved Liberty to 0-2.

King, in her second career start scored the nine points in a three-minute span, part of a 15-2 spurt by Tech in the opening frame to take a commanding 13-point lead. By the half, she had 12 points on four triples, both career-bests.

King's career day lifts Hokies ?? to 81-66 win Saturday at Cassell pic.twitter.com/DhP3BEdwNt — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) November 28, 2020

Tech shared the ball exceptionally well, assisting on 13 of 16 first half field goals, including a rare three-pointer from center Elizabeth Kitley who connected on her second career triple.

In the second half, guard Aisha Sheppard got going, finishing with a team-high 17 points and also contributing six assists.

Off the bench, Da’Ja Green, on her birthday scored 10 points and dished out six helpers.

Liberty went on a 13-2 run in the fourth to bring it back to a 12-point game, but that was as close as the Flames would get. They were led by Emily Lytle’s 14 points in the game.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday December 1 to face George Washington. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

George Washington is (1-1) on the season after a 55-37 win over ODU Saturday afternoon.