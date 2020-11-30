George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Panthers get a lift from Chinn-Sanity, but still can’t get it done and lose by 1, 28-27 to the Vikings(Looking at the Locals)

The George Brothers Funeral Service NFL Sunday Scoreboard, brought to you by Jeff, Scotty, Michael and Kevin George, at the George Brothers Funeral Service, located on Greenhaven Drive, just off of Rehoebeth Church Road, here in Greensboro….Family serving Family, at the George Brothers Funeral Service, and be sure to see and check out their ad, on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com site….

NFL Sunday Finals:

Minnesota Vikings 28, Carolina Panthers 27

Vikings(5-6)/Panthers(4-8)….Jeremy Chinn, the Panthers outstanding defensive back, with 2 defensive touchdowns in the span of ten seconds today…Both of Chinn’s TD’s were on fumble returns, and he was bringing Chinn-Sanity to the football field for the Carolina Panthers….Chinn, with 13 Total Tackles and 7 were Solo Tackles and he had 1 QB Hit…But, the Panthers still lose the game, and have lost five of their last six ball games….

NEXT UP:Panthers have an OPEN DATE next Sunday….

New Orleans Saints 41, Denver Broncos 3

Saints(9-2)/Broncos(4-7)

Atlanta Falcons 43, Las Vegas Raiders 6

Falcons(4-7)/Raiders(6-5)

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Chiefs(10-1)/Bucs(7-5)

San Francisco 49ers 23, LA Rams 20

49ers(5-6)/Rams(7-4)…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 4 Total Tackles, and 3 were Solo Tackles for the 49ers…..

Buffalo Bills 27, LA Chargers 17

Bills(8-3)/Chargers(3-8)…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 4 receptions good for 40 yards and 1 TD for the Chargers….

NY Giants 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Giants(4-7)/Bengals(2-8-1)…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 8 Total Tackles, with 6 Solo Tackles and 2 Tackles for a Loss, for the Bengals….

Cleveland Browns 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Browns(8-3)/Jaguars(1-10)….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 3 Total Tackles and 2 were Solo Tackles for the Browns..

Tennessee Titans 45, Indianapolis Colts 26

Titans(8-3)/Colts(7-4)…Philip Rivers(N.C. State) went 24-42 for 295 yards, with 2 TD’s and 1 INT. for the Colts…

New England Patriots 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

Pats(5-6)/Cards(6-5)…Cam Newton was 9-18 for 84 yards, with 0 TD’s and 2 INT’s for the Patriots….

Miami Dolphins 20, NY Jets 3

Dolphins(7-4)/Jets(0-11)

Sunday Night Football:

Green Bay Packers 41, Chicago Bears 25

Packers(8-3)/Bears(5-6)

Thanksgiving Day Football:

Houston Texans 41, Detroit Lions 25

Texans(4-7)/Lions(4-7)

Washington Football Team 41, Dallas Cowboys 16

Washington(4-7)/Cowboys(3-8)

Monday Night Football:

Seattle Seahawks(7-3) at Philadelphia Eagles(3-6-1) 8:15pm on ESPN

Tuesday Night Football:

Baltimore Ravens(6-4) at the Pittsburgh Steelers(10-0) 8pm on NBC