Guilford College News: Parker, Siebert Join Guilford Basketball Staffs

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Dominic Parker and Nick Siebert ’18 have joined Guilford as assistant coaches for the 2020-21 season. Parker joins the men’s basketball program, while Siebert returns to the women’s basketball team.

Parker comes to Guilford after one year as an assistant coach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. While at UMES, Parker was responsible for recruiting efforts, scouting, film, and coordinating study halls and academic meetings with student-athletes.

Parker spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as an assistant coach at Christopher Newport University. His responsibilities included recruiting, scouting, fundraising, and running team camps. Parker helped the Captains to the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) regular-season championship both seasons. In 2018-19, the team won the CAC Tournament Championship and advanced to the NCAA Final Four. Parker was named to the 2018 Under Armour 30 Under 30 Team while at CNU.

He also brings coaching experience from assistant roles at Shenandoah University and Richard Bland College and as a graduate assistant coach at Virginia State University. In his time at Richard Bland, he helped the team capture the 2015 NJCAA Division II National Championship.

Parker earned both a bachelor’s degree in health, PE, rec, and dance and a master’s degree in sports management from Virginia State University in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Siebert was a student assistant coach for the Quakers for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. His responsibilities included recruiting, scouting, supervising study halls, coordinating pre-and post-season conditioning, and running team summer camps. Siebert helped the team to the 2017 ODAC Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

For the last two years, Siebert has been an elementary physical education teacher and the head coach of the Community School of Davidson High School J.V. boys’ basketball team. He also brings experiences as a certified private basketball coach and a Hornets Hoops coach for the Charlotte Hornets.

Siebert graduated from Guilford in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport sciences and health sciences.