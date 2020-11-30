Legendary NFL Running Back has entered Hospice Care:With the Denver Broncos, he was known as “The Franchise”

from www.newsbreak.com:

A legendary college football and NFL running back has tragically entered hospice care, according to a report from Saturday night.

Floyd Little, one of the greatest running backs in football history, has been battling cancer. Unfortunately, the former Syracuse Orange star has entered hospice care.

The 78-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer has entered hospice care. His old teammate, Patrick Killorin, announced the news on Facebook on Saturday night.

“Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd’s journey. … Hospice,” Killorin wrote in the update. “Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions.”

Little is one of the greatest athletes in Syracuse history. The former Orange star was a three-time first-team All-American. His No. 44 jersey has been retired by the school.

Floyd Little, Syracuse legend, Hall of Fame RB, has entered hospice care, his friend, Patrick Killorin, writes in a poem. Little has stage 2 Neuroendocrine tumor (NET) cancer. Killorin shares this asking for prayers, love and positive thoughts. "There's still hope." ? pic.twitter.com/L2COTIyGOn — Matthew Gutierrez (@MatthewGut21) November 22, 2020

