Maryland tops Mount St. Mary on Sunday, 79-61:Terps now (3-0) and get 12 points from Aaron Wiggins(WES/Grimsley HS) as local product produces

Local product, Aaron Wiggins, with 12 points and 4 rebounds in 32 minutes of action on Sunday afternoon for the Maryland Terrapins’ men’s basketball team, in the Terps’ 79-61 victory over Mount St. Mary’s…

Aaron Wiggins, from Wesleyan Christian Academy and from Grimsley High School…Aaron also a product of the Forest Valley outdoor basketball court here in Greensboro….I was at the court on Sunday, and Aaron’s brother Josh was out there shooting the rock, and Josh now plays for Fayetteville State University…

Aaron, Josh, and their youngest brother Zach, all coming from the Tim Wiggins household, there in Forest Valley…Good to see the local kids doing good….

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Donta Scott scored a career-high 17 points and Eric Ayala added 15 as Maryland beat Mount St. Mary’s 79-61 on Sunday afternoon at the XFINITY Center.

Maryland weathered a balanced attack from the Mountaineers in the first half, trailing by as much as nine points before pulling ahead and taking a 41-32 lead into the break. Despite a 10-point Terrapin lead early in the second half, Mount St. Mary’s was able to hang around and took its first and only lead of the half at the 8:57 mark on a Malik Jefferson jumper.

Maryland answered back with a 21-0 run that spanned seven minutes. The Terps’ 21-0 run late in the second half was the largest since going on a 24-0 run in the first half against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 21, 2017.

Five Terps scored in double-figures as Scott (17), Ayala (15), Aaron Wiggins (12), Jairus Hamilton (13), and Darryl Morsell (10) paced the Maryland scoring offense. Maryland has now had four or more double digit scorers in every game this season and five in two of three games.

Chol Marial got his first start as a Terrapin, scoring his lone bucket on a thunderous two-hand jam in the first half.

The Terrapins (3-0) continued to be efficient on offense for the second-consecutive game, shooting 59.6 percent on 31-of-52 shooting from the field. On Friday vs. Navy, Maryland shot 68.2 percent from the field, its highest shooting percentage since shooting at a 73.9 percent clip (34-for-46) against Wake Forest on Jan. 28, 1986.

Next, the Terps will face Towson on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the XFINITY Center for their fourth consecutive nonconference home tilt.