N.C. State Women’s Basketball goes ‘Cruising on Sunday’ in their 108-70 victory over N.C. Central:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with 17 points on her 6-6 shooting catapults Pack[Monday Men’s Game vs. William and Mary canceled]

N.C. State women’s basketball over N.C. Central on Sunday, 108-70 and N.C. State was led to victory by Elissa Cunane, from Northern Guilford High School…Cunane continues to put up big numbers for the Wolfpack…

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) was a huge factor in the Wolfpack’s offensive performance as she put together a flawless 6-of-6 performance from the floor for a team-best 17 points. Cunane also added five rebounds and three assists in just 20 minutes of action.

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH – A lights-out shooting performance by the eighth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (2-0) propelled the Wolfpack to a 108-70 win over visiting North Carolina Central (1-1) Sunday afternoon in Reynolds Coliseum.

The Pack’s 38-point victory was highlighted by NC State’s highest team field-goal percentage since Nov. 23, 1990. The team shot 41-of-60 (.683) from the floor for its second-highest shooting percentage in program history.

NC State showed off its tremendous ability to move the ball as it assisted on 23 of its 41 baskets.

Elissa Cunane was a huge factor in the Wolfpack’s offensive performance as she put together a flawless 6-of-6 performance from the floor for a team-best 17 points. Cunane also added five rebounds and three assists in just 20 minutes of action.

The junior center was one of six NC State players to reach double figures, marking the third time in the last two seasons that the Wolfpack has had six players score 10+ points in a single game. Prior to the 2019-20 season, the last time the Wolfpack had more than five players score in double figures was against Longwood on Nov. 15, 2012. That game also marked the last time NC State eclipsed 100+ points as a team before Sunday’s win. The Pack’s 108 points marked the most in a contest since the 1996-97 campaign.

Raina Perez enjoyed a breakout performance in just her second game as a member of the Wolfpack with 15 points, 10 of which she scored in the first half. Perez compiled a 6-of-7 clip from the field and went a perfect 2-of-2 from behind the arc. She also dished out three assists on the afternoon.

Kayla Jones also tallied 15 points and contributed a 5-of-6 performance from the field. The senior added a game-high six rebounds while tying her career high with three steals.

Jada Boyd (13), Jakia Brown-Turner (13) and Kai Crutchfield (10) rounded out the top six scorers for NC State.

The Wolfpack came out with a quick 10-2 run to open the game, connecting on all of its first five shots. After owning a 46-24 lead at halftime, NC State’s most dominant quarter came in the third where the Pack shot 13-of-15 (.867) from the floor and outscored NC Central by 24 points.

NC State is set to hit the road for a highly-anticipated top-10 matchup with top-ranked South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 3. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off on ESPN2.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

RALEIGH – Monday evening’s NC State men’s basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the William & Mary program.

The Wolfpack is exploring several options to replace the game and will announce an update if and when it becomes available.