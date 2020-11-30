New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll for this week:Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4) and Miami(9) from the ACC in the Top Ten

Rank    School          Points Previous Record
1	Alabama (62)	1,550	1	8-0
2	Notre Dame	1,481	2	9-0
3	Ohio State	1,403	3	4-0
4	Clemson	        1,392	4	8-1
5	Texas A&M	1,262	5	6-1
6	Florida	        1,226	6	7-1
7	Cincinnati	1,204	7	8-0
8	BYU	        1,113	8	9-0
9	Miami (Fla.)	991	10	7-1
10	Indiana	        984	12	5-1
11	Georgia	        919	13	6-2
12	Iowa State	873	15	7-2
13	Oklahoma	815	14	6-2
14     Coastal Carolina 694	16	9-0
15	Marshall	600	17	7-0
16	Northwestern	577	11	5-1
17	Southern Cal	540	19	3-0
18	Wisconsin	531	18	2-1
19	Oklahoma State	426	21	6-2
20	Louisiana	352	23	8-1
21	Oregon	        326	9	3-1
22	Tulsa	        244	24	5-1
23	Washington	218	NR	3-0
24	Iowa	        119	NR	4-2
25	Liberty	        67	NR	9-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1

