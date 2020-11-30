New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll for this week:Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4) and Miami(9) from the ACC in the Top Ten
Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 8-0 2 Notre Dame 1,481 2 9-0 3 Ohio State 1,403 3 4-0 4 Clemson 1,392 4 8-1 5 Texas A&M 1,262 5 6-1 6 Florida 1,226 6 7-1 7 Cincinnati 1,204 7 8-0 8 BYU 1,113 8 9-0 9 Miami (Fla.) 991 10 7-1 10 Indiana 984 12 5-1 11 Georgia 919 13 6-2 12 Iowa State 873 15 7-2 13 Oklahoma 815 14 6-2 14 Coastal Carolina 694 16 9-0 15 Marshall 600 17 7-0 16 Northwestern 577 11 5-1 17 Southern Cal 540 19 3-0 18 Wisconsin 531 18 2-1 19 Oklahoma State 426 21 6-2 20 Louisiana 352 23 8-1 21 Oregon 326 9 3-1 22 Tulsa 244 24 5-1 23 Washington 218 NR 3-0 24 Iowa 119 NR 4-2 25 Liberty 67 NR 9-1
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1
