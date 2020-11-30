Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/30-1/5/2020

Monday, November 30
No events scheduled

Tuesday, December 01
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale HS Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale HS Away

Wednesday, December 02
TBA Coed Varsity Cross Country OPEN Home

Thursday, December 03
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball High Point Central High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball High Point Central High School Home

Friday, December 04
No events scheduled

Saturday, December 05
No events scheduled

